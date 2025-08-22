The zoo told Yahoo News Australia that the incident had taken place “several weeks ago”, and it remains unclear how the fox managed to break in.
A spokesman said: “Additional monitoring and security measures have been implemented, as have regular, ongoing risk assessments by a pest specialist. This is proving effective with no further evidence of incursions by foxes.”
The zoo did not clarify how the fox was caught, but said it was “humanely dealt with” by contractors.
It is not just Australian zoos that have to contend with fox attacks.
In 2022, the world’s oldest-known rockhopper penguin, known as Mrs Wolowitz, met a grisly end when a fox broke into her enclosure at Edinburgh Zoo. She was 35, having lived to double her life expectancy.
The same year, 25 flamingos were killed and three injured after a wild fox chewed through a fence to infiltrate their outdoors pen at Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington DC. It was the worst attack at the zoo in two decades.
