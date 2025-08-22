Famine is declared in Gaza by the United Nations. The FBI are raiding thte home and office of a former national security advisor to Donald Trump.

A European red fox has been on a killing streak in Melbourne Zoo, attacking long-nosed potoroos and brushtail possums after breaching tall brick walls topped with barbed wire.

The invasive predator was deliberately introduced into Australia in the mid-1800s, by settlers keen to continue the sport of fox hunting.

But the red fox rapidly established itself in the wild, and the Government says the animal has since played a “major role” in the decline of native species – including ground-nesting birds, small mammals such as the greater bilby, and reptiles such as green turtles.

The latest attack – a decade after a fox mauled 14 penguins to death at the same zoo – illustrates that it is not just wild animals at risk from the wily European predator.

Melbourne Zoo said three long-nosed potoroos, a species deemed vulnerable to extinction, were killed after a red fox broke into the facility. The predator also stalked wild, free-roaming animals in the zoo’s grounds, including brushtail possums.