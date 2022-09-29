Shylah Rodden walked onto the tracks to retrieve her phone when she was hit by the rollercoaster. Video / 7News Australia

Shylah Rodden walked onto the tracks to retrieve her phone when she was hit by the rollercoaster. Video / 7News Australia

The victim of a shocking rollercoaster accident had already stared down death after a horrific car crash last year and only recently learned how to walk again.

Shylah Rodden, 26, remains in a critical condition at Royal Melbourne Hospital after she walked onto a section of the 350m-long track at the Royal Melbourne Show on Sunday night and was struck by a carriage.

It is believed Rodden was trying to retrieve a dropped phone from beneath the track when she was struck and lifted nine metres into the air before falling.

Her family says she suffered "horrific" injuries including several broken bones and brain damage.

Now it has been revealed she was involved in a horror crash in January 2021 in a car that flipped on the Western Ring Road after ploughing into a truck and a car.

Local media reported at the time she was not wearing a seatbelt and was flung from the car onto the road.

Rodden needed significant rehabilitation to get back on her feet.

Her gruelling path to recovery came after yet another serious car crash in 2019.

Shylah Rodden, 26, was hit by a rollercoaster at the Royal Melbourne Show and suffered critical injuries.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Rodden's sister Caisha said her sibling was "fighting for her life."

Her sister also confirmed Rodden was on a break while working at a stall at the show when the tragedy occurred.

"Shylah is in critical condition and we won't know more until later today as we will be discussing with police and giving some witness statements."

A friend of Rodden told news.com.au that the 26-year-old was "a beautiful, bright, fun, bubbly girl who is full of life" and somebody who "sees the best in people".

The tragedy for the Rodden family comes less than two months they lost Rodden's brother Jason.

In a post on social media, she wrote that her "world came crashing down".

"Dad sat me down and told me that my brother had passed away," she wrote on July 27.

"He wasn't just my big brother, he was my best friend, my everything, the person I looked up to and inspired to be like.

"He taught me so much in life, he showed me the difference between right and wrong and he was never afraid to tell me how he really feels.

"It doesn't feel real, I keep thinking you'll call me back."

Rodden's father is now facing the prospect of losing another child.

Speaking to media on Monday, he said he was still not certain what to believe about the incident that has left his daughter in a critical condition.

"There are a lot of stories going around and I don't know which one is true and if someone is covering their tracks," he told the Daily Mail.

He said his daughter was fighting for her life.

"The injuries are horrific. Horrific. She's brain damaged. It's pelvic, her arms, legs, back, neck - there's hardly a thing that's not broken," he said.

"I just can't work out how the hell so much damage has been done. Even the doctors have said they haven't seen anything as bad as this for a long time."

As WorkSafe investigates, the CEO of the Melbourne Royal Show is refusing to speculate about the events that led to the young woman's injuries.