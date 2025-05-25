Advertisement
Updated

Melbourne shopping centre locked down after reports of groups fighting, some with knives

By Nathan Schmidt
news.com.au·
2 mins to read

Northland Shopping Centre has been plunged into lockdown following reports of 10 people allegedly involved in a fight. Photo / X via NewsWire

A man has been rushed to hospital in a serious condition after 10 people were allegedly involved in a fight that plunged Northland Shopping Centre in Melbourne’s northeast into lockdown.

Emergency services were called to the Murray Road shopping centre in Preston shortly after 2.30pm local time following reports of opposing groups fighting, some armed with knives.

Victoria police said one male had since been taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A further two males had been arrested and were being interviewed.

The shopping centre remained locked down while police investigate the incident.

The exact circumstances are being probed but police believe the incident was targeted and parties are believed to know each other.

Investigators want to speak to any witnesses.

The lockdown sparked chaos at the busy centre, with shoppers sharing unverified images and video online.

Patrons told 3AW radio station that they were locked inside individual stores.

“Tell people not to go there at the present time until its given the all-clear,” Bill, whose daughter was at the centre, told 3AW.

Officers earlier confirmed to the Herald Sun reports of “numerous people fighting” on Sunday afternoon.

A police spokesperson told the Melbourne paper that they were “responding to reports of numerous people fighting at a shopping centre on Murray Rd in Preston this afternoon”.

“The shopping centre has been locked down while the incident is ongoing,” she said.

“When we have further information and have confirmed specifics, we will update all media. We do not have anything further at this stage.”

Patrons took to social media to report the lockdown, with unverified images and video circulating purporting to be from inside the shopping centre.

- More to come

