Northland Shopping Centre has been plunged into lockdown following reports of 10 people allegedly involved in a fight. Photo / X via NewsWire

25 May, 2025 06:03 AM 2 mins to read

A man has been rushed to hospital in a serious condition after 10 people were allegedly involved in a fight that plunged Northland Shopping Centre in Melbourne’s northeast into lockdown.

Emergency services were called to the Murray Road shopping centre in Preston shortly after 2.30pm local time following reports of opposing groups fighting, some armed with knives.

Victoria police said one male had since been taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A further two males had been arrested and were being interviewed.

The shopping centre remained locked down while police investigate the incident.