One of the offenders points a gun at the victim and asks, “Where’s the money?”
Akbulut can be heard saying, “I’ll give you whatever you want.”
Another man repeatedly stabs the victim while another offender points a gun at him and films it on his mobile phone.
A police spokesman said the offenders allegedly fired a shot inside the home.
“The 60-year-old man sustained serious injuries consistent with a gunshot wound and was transported to hospital,” a police spokesman said.
“The woman was not physically injured.”
The offenders fled in a white Haval SUV.
“They remain outstanding and the investigation remains ongoing,” a police spokesman said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.
The footage was uploaded to Outlaw Media, a gangland news outlet.