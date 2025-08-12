Advertisement
Melbourne father dies suddenly, leaves family devastated

By Rebekah Scanlan
news.com.au
5 mins to read

Shaun Skinner died suddenly from a heart attack despite managing his cardiomyopathy.

The soon-to-be wife of a young Melbourne father living with a health condition they “didn’t even think about” has been left shattered after it “took him suddenly” last week.

Ashlee Tyrrell, 32, had recently returned to work after spending almost a decade at home while welcoming three kids with her

