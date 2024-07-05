Melbourne daughter warns her dad’s killers: ‘We know who you are’

The grieving daughter of a man killed in an Australian arson attack has warned her dad’s murderers that “you better hand yourself in now because we’ve got a good idea who you are”.
Father-of-three Hai, aged 42, and another man, 48, were found dead in apartments at a converted factory in Sunshine North, Melbourne, after an arsonist lit a fire at a nearby panel shop on February 23.
Police believe the attack on the panel shop was targeted but the fire then spread to the area where the men were sleeping.
Hai’s 18-year-old daughter, Jade, fronted a police media conference on Friday where she described the attack as “shocking”, saying her family needed closure.