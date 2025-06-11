Meghan will attend an LA gala while the royal family celebrate the King’s birthday. Photo / Getty Images

With the relationship between the Sussexes and royals said to be at an all-time low, they’re about to encounter an increasingly familiar issue.

Meghan Markle has been confirmed as a guest of honour at a glitzy, black-tie event in Los Angeles as her husband’s family steps out for one of the biggest days on the royal calendar.

There will once again be a Sussex/royal diary clash on Saturday as the duchess attends the Museum of Natural History’s Night of Wonder gala on the same day as Trooping the Colour, the King’s official birthday celebrations, take place in London.

Meghan will be honoured for her charity work and give a speech at the star-studded event, which is focusing on advancing community wellbeing and increasing opportunities for the disadvantaged. It’s not yet been made clear whether Prince Harry will also attend.

Meanwhile, the royal family will take part in the annual Trooping parade, which takes place every June, before making an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony for a Royal Air Force fly-past.