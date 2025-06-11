Meghan will attend an LA gala while the royal family celebrate the King’s birthday. Photo / Getty Images
With the relationship between the Sussexes and royals said to be at an all-time low, they’re about to encounter an increasingly familiar issue.
Meghan Markle has been confirmed as a guest of honour at a glitzy, black-tie event in Los Angeles as her husband’s family steps out for one ofthe biggest days on the royal calendar.
There will once again be a Sussex/royal diary clash on Saturday as the duchess attends the Museum of Natural History’s Night of Wonder gala on the same day as Trooping the Colour, the King’s official birthday celebrations, take place in London.
Meghan will be honoured for her charity work and give a speech at the star-studded event, which is focusing on advancing community wellbeing and increasing opportunities for the disadvantaged. It’s not yet been made clear whether Prince Harry will also attend.
Meanwhile, the royal family will take part in the annual Trooping parade, which takes place every June, before making an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony for a Royal Air Force fly-past.
It’s expected that Prince William, Kate, the Princess of Wales, and their three children – Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7 – will join the King and Queen and other senior royals for the occasion, which draws a crowd of thousands to The Mall.
The latest schedule clash comes after Prince Harry popped up in China last month to deliver a keynote speech at a sustainable travel forum on the same day as his father and stepmother’s high-profile whistlestop tour of Canada kicked off.
It’s understood the relationship between the Duke of Sussex and his family is at an all-time low, with Harry even giving a no-holds-barred interview with the BBC in early May.
In it, he revealed the King no longer takes his calls, that he doesn’t know “how long he has left” amid his cancer battle, and then asked his family for “reconciliation”.
Meanwhile, news of Meghan’s outing this weekend comes just days after she divided followers with the release of a throwback video in honour of her and Harry’s daughter’s fourth birthday, which featured the pair of them taking part in a viral TikTok dance challenge in the birthing suite on the day she was born.
“Four years ago today, this also happened. Both of our children were a week past their due dates … so when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn’t work – there was only one thing left to do!” she captioned the video of the couple dancing to the “Baby Mama Dance Song”.
While it appeared to be designed as a relatable moment, it didn’t quite land with a lot of her followers, who branded it “peak cringe”.