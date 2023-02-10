Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Meet the woman who helped unlock the science of the Covid-19 vaccine

New York Times
By Debra Kamin
9 mins to read
Kizzmekia Corbett was at the vanguard of the race for a vaccine against Covid-19. Photo / Kayana Szymczak, The New York Times

Kizzmekia Corbett was at the vanguard of the race for a vaccine against Covid-19. Photo / Kayana Szymczak, The New York Times

Kizzmekia Corbett helped lead a team of scientists contributing to one of the most stunning achievements in the history of immunisations: a highly effective, easily manufactured vaccine against Covid-19.

Kizzmekia Corbett had gone home to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World