Three workers inside the tower were evacuated, with one taken to hospital in critical condition, a firefighter spokesman told AFP.

Dust rises due to a second collapse of part of the medieval tower "Torre dei Conti" near the Roman Forum in the historic centre of Rome. Photo / Tiziana Fabi, AFP

Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri and Italian Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli were present as firefighters cordoned off the street and moved back crowds.

A second partial collapse of the tower about one-and-a-half hours later sent up further billowing clouds of dust.

After the first collapse, firefighters managed to “put up some protection” around the trapped man, so when the second collapse occurred, “they obviously shielded him”, Giannini said.

With dust still in the air, firefighters used cranes to reach tower windows, while a drone entered through another window for an inspection.

An AFP journalist witnessed the arrival of specialised search and rescue firefighter units.

One worker inside at the time of the first collapse told AFP he escaped from a balcony.

Firefighters work on the site after a part of medieval tower "Torre dei Conti" collapsed near the Roman Forum. Photo / Tiziana Fabi, AFP

“It was not safe. I just want to go home,” said the man, white dust covering his uniform, who gave his name as Ottaviano and his age as 67.

The Torre dei Conti, dating from the early 13th century, was being restored with European Union funds.

Giannini said the rescue operation would be long and difficult.

“It will be a very long operation because we have to try to save the person, but we also have to try to mitigate... the enormous risks faced by the people trying to carry out the rescue.

“We hope the outcome will be good, but it is not easy.”

– Agence France-Presse