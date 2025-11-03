Advertisement
Updated

Medieval tower under renovation partially collapses in Rome, trapping worker

Juliette Rabat
AFP·
2 mins to read

The rescue of a trapped worker was interrupted as the Torre dei Conti tower collapsed for a second time. Video / AFP

A medieval tower in central Rome that was under renovation has partially collapsed, with one worker believed to be trapped alive under rubble, authorities said.

Part of the Torre dei Conti collapsed just after 11.30am on Monday (local time), sending rubble into the street and a thick white cloud of

