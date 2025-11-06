Advertisement
McDonald’s in the US had a drop in sales to lower-earning customers while it attracts wealthier ones

Jaclyn Peiser
Washington Post·
3 mins to read

People under economic pressure are forgoing dining out and impulse purchases. Photo / 123rf

Lower-income United States customers aren’t finding much value in the menu at McDonald’s these days.

Traffic dropped “nearly double digits” industry-wide among this demographic, chief executive Christopher Kempczinski told investors yesterday during the fast-food giant’s third-quarter earnings call.

Such customers are disproportionately feeling the strain of mounting economic

