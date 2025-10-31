McDonald’s babies steal the show at White House Hallowe’en

Two infants in a buggy designed as a drive-thru McDonald's stole the show, delighting President Donald Trump and his wife, who laughed as the pair wheeled before them. Photo / Getty Images

A drive-thru McDonald’s steered by a pair of babies stole the show at the White House on Thursday night as Donald and Melania Trump played host to an army of trick-or-treaters.

The US President smiled and joked while passing out Hershey chocolate bars wrapped in custom blue boxes emblazoned with the presidential seal alongside the First Lady.

Dozens of carved jack-o-lanterns filled with lights decorated the White House’s sprawling staircases while a military string ensemble played an array of spooky covers.

Trump emerged from the White House’s southern entrance to Michael Jackson’s Thriller just two hours after returning from a gruelling trip to Asia.

For more than an hour, the President, dressed as himself, handed out chocolate bars to children in a range of costumes, including mini-Trumps and a secret service agent.