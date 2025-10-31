McDonald’s babies steal the show at White House Hallowe’en

But it was two infants in a buggy designed as a drive-thru McDonald’s that stole the show, delighting the President and his wife, who laughed as the pair wheeled before them.
Other guests included Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary and her husband, Nicholas Riccio and their young son, who was dressed as a pumpkin.
They were joined by top aide Stephen Miller and his wife Katie, who dressed as a skeleton along with their children.
Miller dressed a White House staffer, wore a suit and tie.
The President revived one of his favourite tricks from the 2019 event when he placed a chocolate bar on the head of a small child dressed as EDM DJ Marshmello.
The child walked away balancing the candy on top of his head, much to the enjoyment of the First Lady and press gallery.
Trump went viral during his first term for playing the same game with a child dressed in a minion costume from the film, Despicable Me.
The songs played by an Air Force string band included the theme tunes from Game of Thrones, Harry Potter and The Pirates of the Caribbean.
Around halfway through proceedings, the President took a look at the long queue of young guests and yelled to the press, “It’s a long line. It’s almost as big as the ballroom.”
