Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

McCann sister: Fake Madeleine sent us ‘creepy’ messages

Tom McArdle
Daily Telegraph UK·
4 mins to read

Amelie McCann received "creepy" messages from Julia Wandelt claiming to be her missing sister, Madeleine (pictured). Photo / Getty Images

Amelie McCann received "creepy" messages from Julia Wandelt claiming to be her missing sister, Madeleine (pictured). Photo / Getty Images

The sister of Madeleine McCann says she received “creepy” messages from a woman claiming to be her missing sibling.

Amelie McCann, 20, told a court she felt “uncomfortable” at Julia Wandelt’s insistence they had played “Ring a Ring o’ Roses” together as children.

The Polish woman, 24, also asked McCann

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save