Massive search for British woman who went missing in Greece as her husband slept

Michele Bourda, 59, who disappeared from a Greek beach on Friday. A coastguard search operation is under way. Photo / Supplied

A massive search is under way for a British woman who went missing from a beach in northern Greece.

Michele Ann Joy Bourda, 59, disappeared from her sunbed while her husband slept on Ofrynio beach in Kavala, according to reports.

The Hellenic Coastguard said the port authority received reports of a missing person on the evening of August 1.

Bourda’s family soon raised the alarm but police have so far been unable to find her as fears for her life grow.

She had been swimming about 12pm on Friday and was last seen wearing a two-piece swimsuit featuring rhinestones, yellow beach shoes and sunglasses with red bone frames.