Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Massive Russian missile and drone barrage kills four in Kyiv

AFP
4 mins to read

Ukrainian rescuers work at the site of heavily damaged residential buildings following a Russian air attack on the outskirts of Kyiv. Photo / Roman Pilipey, AFP

Ukrainian rescuers work at the site of heavily damaged residential buildings following a Russian air attack on the outskirts of Kyiv. Photo / Roman Pilipey, AFP

‘Russia pounded Ukraine for hours with hundreds of drones and missiles overnight, killing at least four people, including a 12-year-old girl, Kyiv said on Sunday.

Neighbouring Poland scrambled jets to secure its airspace after the 12-hour barrage, after Nato accused Moscow of being behind a series of violations of the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save