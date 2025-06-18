Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Massive Ordnance Penetrator crucial for US in Iran conflict

By Alex Horton, Maham Javaid, and Warren P. Strobel
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

Airmen look at a GBU-57, or Massive Ordnance Penetrator bomb, at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri in 2023. Photo / Whiteman Air Force Base, US Air Force

Airmen look at a GBU-57, or Massive Ordnance Penetrator bomb, at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri in 2023. Photo / Whiteman Air Force Base, US Air Force

In the event that the United States enters the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, a likely focus will be on degrading or destroying Tehran’s underground facilities that enrich nuclear material.

That task would most likely fall to a small number of US Air Force strategic bombers that are capable

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World