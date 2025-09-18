Advertisement
Mass rallies, disruptions in France on day of anger against Macron

Beatrice Joannis and Stuart Williams
AFP·
4 mins to read

Protestors demonstrate in Bordeaux, southwestern France, during a day of nationwide strikes and protests called by unions over France's national budget. Photo / Christophe Archambault, AFP

Hundreds of thousands have protested across France in a show of anger over President Emmanuel Macron’s austerity policies, disrupting much of the country’s public life.

Heeding a call from trade unions, protesters staged a day of nationwide actions, with public transport stalled, schools closed and people taking to the

