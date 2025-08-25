Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Maryland reports first US case of flesh-eating parasite in years

By Grace Moon, Jenna Portnoy, and Lena H. Sun
Washington Post·
3 mins to read

A Maryland resident contracted the New World screwworm after travelling from El Salvador. Photo / Getty Images

A Maryland resident contracted the New World screwworm after travelling from El Salvador. Photo / Getty Images

A human case of a flesh-eating parasite known as New World screwworm has been confirmed in a Maryland resident, the first in the United States in years, according to US and state health officials.

The case was confirmed on August 4 in a person who had travelled to the US

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save