Married At First Sight cast member Lachlan Rofe has died aged 47; cause of death unknown. Photo / Channel 9
Married At First Sight cast member Lachlan Rofe has died aged 47.
Rofe, lived in Cawdor, near Camden in New South Wales.
The former reality star’s family confirmed the tragic news on social media on Thursday.
A cause of death is yet to be released.
The controversial reality star, whowas a contestant on the first series of the hugely popular show, was paired with Clare Tamas during its breakout season. He parted ways with his MAFS wife just 12 months after filming wrapped.
Rofe hit headlines in 2017 after his time on reality television when he was found guilty in 2017 of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Casey Williams in front of her 2-year-old daughter after a heavy drinking session. This guilty verdict was later quashed.
He was placed on a 12-month good behaviour bond but later went on to appeal the ruling.
“Being a man of principle, I chose to clear my name,” he said in 2018 after the guilty verdict was thrown out.
“I’m too scared to even go see women ‘cos I just feel with everything that’s happened, I just feel like I’m a target,” he said after the ruling.
Rofe also hit headlines after his family property was investigated over an alleged illegal tree clearing.
The investigation outcome was never made public by the local council, but Rofe claimed at the time people were just “jealous” of him.
“Everything has been cleared in line with legislation; people are just jealous of me because I’ve got fame.”
During his tumultuous and public love life he was also involved with infamous pig hunter Natalie Cepenuik.
In 2017, Cepunuik gained viral infamy after she was investigated by RSPCA NSW over a disturbing image of herself putting a decapitated joey in her mouth.
In a comment next to the photo, Cepenuik wrote: “I may have deep throated a joey’s neck”, alongside several laughing and beer emojis.