President Donald Trump initially unveiled huge tariffs on countries around the world on April 2. Photo /Getty Images
US tariff exemptions for electronics sparked market rallies, but concerns over a global trade war persist.
Donald Trump indicated the exemptions might be temporary and plans further tariffs on semiconductors.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping warned that a trade war would “produce no winner”.
US tariff exemptions for electronics prompted market rallies Monday from Asia to Wall Street, but failed to settle nerves over a global trade war that Chinese leader Xi Jinping warned would have “no winner.”
Wall Street was buoyant, with the Dow Jones index rising 1% shortly after the opening and the S&P 500 up 1.45%. This followed boosts on Asian and European markets.
Investors are relieved at the apparent easing of pressure in President Donald Trump’s wide-ranging but often chaotic attempt to reorder the world economy by using tariffs to force manufacturers to relocate to the United States.
Tit-for-tat exchanges have raised US levies imposed on China this year to 145%, and Beijing setting a retaliatory 125% barrier on US imports.
But even the electronics tariff reprieve, which US officials late Friday said would mean exemptions from the latest duties against China for a range of high-end tech goods such as smartphones, semiconductors and computers, brought new uncertainty.
Trump suggested on Sunday that the exemption would be only temporary and said he still planned to put barriers up on imported semiconductors and much else.
“NOBODY is getting ‘off the hook’ for the unfair Trade Balances,” Trump blasted on his Truth Social platform. “We are taking a look at Semiconductors and THE WHOLE ELECTRONICS SUPPLY CHAIN.”
On Monday in remarks at the White House, Trump once again pivoted to suggesting possible compromise, saying he was “looking at something to help some of the car companies” hit by his 25% tariff on all auto imports.