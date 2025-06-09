Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Mark Rutte warns Britain to boost defence or ‘learn to speak Russian’

Daily Telegraph UK
4 mins to read

Mark Rutte, the Nato Secretary-General, warned that Russia could attack the security alliance by 2030. Photo / Getty Images

Mark Rutte, the Nato Secretary-General, warned that Russia could attack the security alliance by 2030. Photo / Getty Images

People in Britain had “better learn to speak Russian” if the Government does not ramp up defence spending, Nato chief Mark Rutte has suggested.

Asked by the Telegraph if Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves should increase taxes to fund a defence budget of 5% of GDP, Rutte said that

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World