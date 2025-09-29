Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / World

Marjorie Taylor Greene no longer a GOP team player in Congress. And she’s no longer seen as a joke

Annie Karni
New York Times·
9 mins to read

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican-Georgia) participates in a House Oversight Committee meeting, in Washington, on September 10. The right-wing Republican congresswoman from Georgia has grown disillusioned with her own party and President Donald Trump, and increasingly is willing to say so. Photo / Kenny Holston, The New York Times

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican-Georgia) participates in a House Oversight Committee meeting, in Washington, on September 10. The right-wing Republican congresswoman from Georgia has grown disillusioned with her own party and President Donald Trump, and increasingly is willing to say so. Photo / Kenny Holston, The New York Times

United States Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a right-wing Republican from Georgia, did not appreciate being threatened by the White House over her backing for a bill ordering the release of the Epstein files.

So after a Trump official put out word that doing so would be viewed as a “very

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save