Premium
Marineland threatens to euthanise 30 belugas after being denied Canadian Government funding

Vjosa Isai
New York Times·
5 mins to read

Marineland threatened to euthanise 30 belugas after Canada blocked an export permit. Photo / Getty Images

A Canadian marine park that closed last year wants to send its remaining 30 beluga whales to an aquarium in China.

But Canada’s fisheries minister refused to issue an export permit because the animals would continue living in captivity.

Now, Marineland, a once-popular tourist attraction in Niagara Falls, Ontario,

