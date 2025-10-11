Advertisement
Maria Corina Machado wins Nobel Peace Prize for Venezuela democracy fight

Pierre-Henry Deshayes
AFP·
4 mins to read

Venezuela opposition leader Maria Corina Machado has won the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, which was announced by the Norwegian Nobel Committee on Saturday. Photo / Juan Barreto, AFP

The Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who dedicated the award to the Venezuelan people – and to US President Donald Trump.

Machado, the democracy activist who fronted the campaign to end President Nicolas Maduro’s authoritarian rule in last year’s elections, has become

