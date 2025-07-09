Arthur Brand recovered stolen documents from the 15th to 19th century, including Unesco-listed Dutch East India Company archives. Photo / AFP
A Dutch art sleuth has recovered a priceless trove of stolen documents from the 15th to the 19th century, including several Unesco-listed archives from the world’s first multinational corporation.
Arthur Brand, nicknamed the “Indiana Jones of the Art World” for his high-profile recovery of stolen masterpieces, said the latest discoverywas among his most significant.
“In my career, I have been able to return fantastic stolen art, from Picassos to a Van Gogh ... yet this find is one of the highlights of my career,” Brand told AFP.
Many of the documents recount the early days of the Dutch East India Company (VOC). Its globetrotting trading and military operations contributed to the Dutch “Golden Age”, when the Netherlands was a global superpower.
The 17th century VOC documents contain a “fascinating glimpse into the events of that time in places like Europe, India, Indonesia, South Africa and Latin America,” Brand said.