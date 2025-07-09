One document from 1602 recounts the first meeting of the VOC, during which its famous logo – considered the world’s first corporate logo – was designed.

The documents provide insights into the Dutch 'Golden Age' and global operations of the company. Photo / AFP

VOC merchants criss-crossed the globe, catapulting the Netherlands to a world trading power but also exploiting and oppressing the colonies it conquered.

The company was also a leading diplomatic power and one document relates a visit in 1700 by top VOC officials to the court of the Mughal emperor in India.

“Since the Netherlands was one of the most powerful players in the world at that time in terms of military, trade, shipping, and colonies, these documents are part of world history,” Brand said.

Unesco agrees, designating the VOC archives as part of its “Memory of the World” documentary heritage collection.

“The VOC archives make up the most complete and extensive source on early modern world history anywhere,” says Unesco on its website.

The trove also featured early ship’s logs from one of the world’s most famous admirals, Michiel de Ruyter, whose exploits are studied in naval academies even today.

De Ruyter gained fame for his daring 1667 raid to attack the English fleet in the River Medway, one of the greatest humiliations in world naval history.

The ship’s logs, written in his own hand, relate the admiral’s first experience of naval warfare, the 1641 Battle of St Vincent against the Spanish fleet.

No less enthralling is the “who-dunnit” of how Brand came by the documents.

Brand received an email from someone who had stumbled across a box of seemingly ancient manuscripts while clearing out the attic of an incapacitated family member.

This family member occasionally lent money to a friend, who would leave something as collateral – in this case the box of documents.

“I received some photos and couldn’t believe my eyes. This was indeed an extraordinary treasure,” Brand told AFP.

Brand investigated with Dutch police and concluded the documents had been stolen in 2015 from the vast National Archives in The Hague.

The main suspect – an employee at the archives who had indeed left the box as collateral but never picked it up – has since died.

Brand compared the theft to a daring heist by a curator at the British Museum, who spirited away some 1800 objects, selling some of them on eBay.

The art detective said he spent many an evening sifting through the documents, transported back in time.

“Wars at sea, negotiations at imperial courts, distant journeys to barely explored regions, and knights,” he told AFP.

“I felt like I had stepped into Robert Louis Stevenson’s Treasure Island.”

