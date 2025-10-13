Advertisement
Many in Gaza see little to celebrate even though the bombs have stopped

Adam Rasgon, Bilal Shbair and Rawan Sheikh Ahmad
New York Times·
5 mins to read

Palestinians in the Tal al-Hawa area, southwest of Gaza City. The ceasefire in Gaza has taken hold. Hostages and prisoners have been exchanged. But amid the utter devastation of two years of war, a sense of gloom pervades. Photo / Saher Alghorra, The New York Times

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip expressed relief today that Israel had halted its two-year military offensive in the territory, and that hostages and prisoners had been exchanged. Still, many felt there was little to celebrate.

Two years of war has left the enclave in ruins, its cities reduced to

