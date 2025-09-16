Advertisement
Many conservatives view Charlie Kirk’s death as a galvanising force for years to come

Emily Cochrane
New York Times·
7 mins to read

People attend a vigil for Charlie Kirk in Provo, Utah. Calling Charlie Kirk a martyr, conservatives see an opportunity to supercharge the movement the right-wing leader began and to cement conservative Christian values in American life. Photo / Loren Elliott, The New York Times

The United States Vice-President escorted Charlie Kirk’s casket home on Air Force Two. Thousands of people across the country gathered at candlelight vigils. A Republican congresswoman called for him to be allowed to lie in honour in the Capitol.

The gestures signal not only how conservatives see Kirk as a

