One occupant of a caravan in Hautes-Vosges, France, directly copped a mix of manure and water. Photo / LOAGRI

One occupant of a caravan in Hautes-Vosges, France, directly copped a mix of manure and water. Photo / LOAGRI

Furious farmers have sprayed squatters with manure in a bid to drive them off their land in eastern France.

A convoy of tractors spread a mixture of manure and water across fields where caravans were parked in Hautes-Vosges after reportedly receiving no help from police to remove what they described as an “illegal gypsy camp”.

Footage posted to YouTube shows the farmers’ tractors circling rows of white caravans, leaving a trail of slurry in their wake. Some people from the caravans can be seen chasing the tractors, trying to halt the stinking onslaught.

One man jumps on to a moving vehicle and bangs on the driver’s window.

At least six tractors were involved in the action, which was filmed by an anonymous farmer and uploaded on a popular farming website.