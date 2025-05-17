- Ten prisoners escaped a New Orleans jail by breaking through a wall behind a toilet.
- A manhunt is under way for nine fugitives, who are considered armed and dangerous.
- One inmate was recaptured, who was found hiding under a car in a tourist area.
Ten prisoners escaped a New Orleans jail early on Friday (local time) after breaking through a wall behind a toilet, law enforcement said, slipping away without being detected until hours later.
A manhunt is under way in the tourist hub – the southern state of Louisiana‘s largest city – for nine fugitives who police say “are considered to be armed and dangerous”.
One inmate is back in custody after being found hiding under a car in a tourist area later in the morning.
Shortly after midnight (5pm Friday NZT), the inmates broke through a wall behind a toilet, worked their way through the jail and then jumped over an enclosure wall, escaping the facility undetected until 8.30am. At that time a headcount revealed they were gone.