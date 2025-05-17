Ten prisoners escaped a New Orleans jail early May 16 after breaking through a wall behind a toilet, law enforcement said, slipping away without being detected until hours later. Photo / AFP, Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office

Ten prisoners escaped a New Orleans jail by breaking through a wall behind a toilet.

A manhunt is under way for nine fugitives, who are considered armed and dangerous.

One inmate was recaptured, who was found hiding under a car in a tourist area.

Ten prisoners escaped a New Orleans jail early on Friday (local time) after breaking through a wall behind a toilet, law enforcement said, slipping away without being detected until hours later.

A manhunt is under way in the tourist hub – the southern state of Louisiana‘s largest city – for nine fugitives who police say “are considered to be armed and dangerous”.

One inmate is back in custody after being found hiding under a car in a tourist area later in the morning.

Shortly after midnight (5pm Friday NZT), the inmates broke through a wall behind a toilet, worked their way through the jail and then jumped over an enclosure wall, escaping the facility undetected until 8.30am. At that time a headcount revealed they were gone.