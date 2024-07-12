Forensic officers at an address in Shepherd's Bush, west London, after human remains were found in two suitcases near the Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol. Photo / via Getty Images

UK police are hunting for a man thought to have left two suitcases filled with the remains of two men on the famous Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol.

British police say the human remains found in two suitcases at the bridge were those of two adult men and the main suspect had travelled from London with the bags.

Detectives launched a major manhunt after the grisly discovery of the remains at the bridge on Thursday after they were alerted to reports of a man with a suitcase acting suspiciously on the bridge just before midnight on Wednesday.

London’s Metropolitan Police said it had now taken over the manhunt and a crime scene was in Shepherd’s Bush, west London.