Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Manhunt expands for US dad accused of killing his three daughters

By Vivian Ho
Washington Post·
4 mins to read

Travis Decker is suspected of killing his three daughters Paityn, Evelyn, and Olivia. Photo / GoFundMe

Travis Decker is suspected of killing his three daughters Paityn, Evelyn, and Olivia. Photo / GoFundMe

  • Washington state Gov. Bob Ferguson has deployed National Guard resources to aid in the search for Travis Caleb Decker, suspected of killing his three daughters.
  • The girls’ bodies were found near Decker’s abandoned truck in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.
  • Authorities warn Decker is dangerous, with extensive military and wilderness survival training.

Washington state Governor Bob Ferguson has ordered National Guard resources to assist in the manhunt for a father suspected of killing his three young daughters and leaving their bodies near a US campsite in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.

Authorities have been searching for 32-year-old Travis Caleb Decker since discovering the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World