Manchester Mayor demands ‘wholesale’ reset in challenge to Starmer ahead of party conference

Dominic Penna
Daily Telegraph UK·
4 mins to read

Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham says UK Labour needs a plan to turn the country around. Photo / Getty Images

Top Labour official Andy Burnham has told British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to change course or risk an “existential” defeat to Reform at the next general election.

The Labour Mayor of Greater Manchester criticised the Prime Minister’s approach as he demanded a “wholesale” reset ahead of Labour’s party in Liverpool this weekend.

