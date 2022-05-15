A man has been flown to hospital after being attacked by a crocodile. Photo / File

A man has been flown to hospital after being attacked by a crocodile. Photo / File

A man has been flown to hospital after been forced to free himself from the jaws of a crocodile in north Queensland.

The chaos unfolded at the waterfall gorge at Adels Grove, 300km northwest of Mt Isa, on Sunday afternoon.

The man, aged in his 40s, suffered hands and leg injuries and was flown to hospital where he is in a stable condition.

Police were told he wrestled with the freshwater crocodile before managing to escape.

He had been on a motorcycle tour of the park and was transported to an airstrip by members of the group.

Queensland Ambulance Service Northwest District Superintendent Brad Hardy acknowledged the park was home to a high number of crocodiles.

"They are normally quite timid but when they are surprised they will be aggressive," he said.

Aircrew officer Greig Allan told reporters the man was lucky to have survived the terrifying attack.

"The patient told us the crocodile would have been between two and three metres long, so he's lucky to have escaped with his life," he said.

It comes just a week after a 38-year-old woman was bitten on the leg by a freshwater croc while swimming at Lake Argyle, in the remote Kimberley Region of Western Australia.