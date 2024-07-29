Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Man who woke up from a 244-day coma killed seven years later after being hit by a truck

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Drew Kohn made a miraculous recovery from a motorbike crash, but seven years later was killed after he was hit by a truck.

Drew Kohn made a miraculous recovery from a motorbike crash, but seven years later was killed after he was hit by a truck.

A man who spent 244 days in a coma, some of it brain dead, before waking up and learning to walk again had died seven years later after being hit by a truck.

In 2017, Drew Kohn was days away from his 23rd birthday when he was involved in a motorbike crash that put him in a coma and left him with a severe and traumatic brain injury.

During his fight, doctors thought he was “brain dead and would never walk or talk again”.

They were convinced he was so close to death that doctors wanted to harvest the organs that survived the ordeal.

“They would have harvested his organs,” his mother told WTLV-TV News.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“It was because of my faith that gave me the boldness to speak up and push back and let them know, ‘You’re not getting a toenail or an eyelash.’”

Still in a coma, he was sent home to be with his family when one day he shocked his mother by waking up and talking to her.

“Yeah mum, I’m okay,” he allegedly told his mother after his 244-day coma. “I love you, mum.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Despite doctors thinking he was 'brain dead and would never walk or talk again' he emerged from a coma.
Despite doctors thinking he was 'brain dead and would never walk or talk again' he emerged from a coma.

It took years of rehab for Kohn to walk again and was described as a “modern-day miracle”.

But Kohn’s story would take a tragic and cruel turn after he was hit by a truck while out walking and was killed.

His mother told WTLV-TV that while she’s devastated, she is at peace knowing she got to spend more time with her son.

“God honoured my request, and I’m not mad. I’m not angry. I’m at peace,” Osborne-Kohn told WTLV-TV.

“I got seven years and like Hezekiah who turned his face to the wall, I remember sitting on Drew’s hospital bed and saying to myself, ‘Thy will be done.’

“Drew is healed, walking, not struggling to keep his balance,” she said. “His arm is probably lifted so high saying ‘Thank you, Jesus!’ Drew probably has a football in one hand and a Bible in the other.”

A Gofundme page was started to help pay for his funeral costs.

In it, family paid tribute to their “miracle man” and shared how passionate he was about helping others.

“Drew showed us what it looks like to walk by faith. He touched countless lives along the way pointing everyone he met to Jesus.

“He was passionate about helping those struggling with trauma and traumatic brain injuries, always giving them hope.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World