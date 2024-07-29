“It was because of my faith that gave me the boldness to speak up and push back and let them know, ‘You’re not getting a toenail or an eyelash.’”

Still in a coma, he was sent home to be with his family when one day he shocked his mother by waking up and talking to her.

“Yeah mum, I’m okay,” he allegedly told his mother after his 244-day coma. “I love you, mum.”

Despite doctors thinking he was 'brain dead and would never walk or talk again' he emerged from a coma.

It took years of rehab for Kohn to walk again and was described as a “modern-day miracle”.

But Kohn’s story would take a tragic and cruel turn after he was hit by a truck while out walking and was killed.

His mother told WTLV-TV that while she’s devastated, she is at peace knowing she got to spend more time with her son.

“God honoured my request, and I’m not mad. I’m not angry. I’m at peace,” Osborne-Kohn told WTLV-TV.

“I got seven years and like Hezekiah who turned his face to the wall, I remember sitting on Drew’s hospital bed and saying to myself, ‘Thy will be done.’

“Drew is healed, walking, not struggling to keep his balance,” she said. “His arm is probably lifted so high saying ‘Thank you, Jesus!’ Drew probably has a football in one hand and a Bible in the other.”

A Gofundme page was started to help pay for his funeral costs.

In it, family paid tribute to their “miracle man” and shared how passionate he was about helping others.

“Drew showed us what it looks like to walk by faith. He touched countless lives along the way pointing everyone he met to Jesus.

“He was passionate about helping those struggling with trauma and traumatic brain injuries, always giving them hope.”