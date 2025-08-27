Advertisement
Man who faked kayaking death and fled US gets 89-day jail sentence

By Michael Levenson
New York Times·
4 mins to read

Ryan Borgwardt, 45, faked his own death and ran away from his family in Wisconsin. Photo / via Green Lake County Sheriff's Office

A Wisconsin father-of-three who faked his own death last year and fled the country to meet a woman he had met online was sentenced today to 89 days in jail — the number of days he had led authorities to believe he was dead.

Mark Slate, a circuit court

