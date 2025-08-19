John Hume, who bred the world's largest rhino herd, has been charged with smuggling rhino horns. Photo / Waldo Swiegers, Bloomberg

John Hume, the South African who bred the world’s biggest rhino herd, has been arrested on charges of smuggling the endangered animals’ horns.

Hume was charged on Tuesday, his daughter-in-law Tammy Hume confirmed. In total, six people were arrested to face charges of fraud, theft and contravention of the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act, with additional charges of racketeering and money laundering under consideration, the country’s environment department said, without identifying them.

“The syndicate is linked to a fraudulent scheme involving 964 rhino horns, worth millions of rands, destined for illegal markets in Southeast Asia,” the department said. “The suspects allegedly defrauded the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment by securing permits under false pretences to buy and sell rhino horns domestically, while funnelling them into illegal international markets.”

In Southeast Asia, ground rhino horn is believed, erroneously, to cure ailments including cancer.

Hume, over more than a decade, bred about 2000 white rhinos, or an eighth of the global population, at a ranch near Klerksdorp, 155km southwest of Johannesburg.