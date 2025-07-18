MRI machines use magnets and radio frequency currents to produce detailed anatomical images. 123rf

Man wearing neck chain is pulled into MRI machine during a scan in New York, police say

A man who entered an MRI room during a scan in Westbury, New York, yesterday was pulled into the machine by his chain necklace and was hospitalised in critical condition, authorities said.

The man, who is 61, was wearing a “large metallic chain” around his neck when he entered the room at Nassau Open MRI at about 4.34pm local time, according to the Nassau County Police Department, on Long Island.

The man, whom the police did not name, did not have authorisation to enter the room, authorities said.

Nassau Open MRI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

