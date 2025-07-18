Advertisement
Man wearing neck chain is pulled into MRI machine during a scan in New York, police say

By Rylee Kirk
New York Times·
2 mins to read

MRI machines use magnets and radio frequency currents to produce detailed anatomical images. 123rf

A man who entered an MRI room during a scan in Westbury, New York, yesterday was pulled into the machine by his chain necklace and was hospitalised in critical condition, authorities said.

The man, who is 61, was wearing a “large metallic chain” around his neck when he entered

