The magnetic force of an MRI machine is strong enough to fling a wheelchair across a room, according to the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering.
Patients are advised to remove jewellery and piercings before entering an MRI machine, and people with some medical implants, particularly those containing iron, should not undergo MRI scans, the institute said.
Injuries and deaths involving MRI machines have occurred in the past.
In 2001, a 6-year-old boy died when a metal oxygen tank was pulled into a machine while he was undergoing a scan.
A man died in India in 2018 when he entered an MRI room carrying an oxygen tank.
In 2023, a nurse in California was crushed and needed surgery after she was pinned between an MRI machine and a hospital bed that was pulled towards the machine by the machine’s magnetic force.
Nassau Open MRI offers closed and open MRI scans, according to its website.
An open MRI involves a machine that is open at the sides rather than a closed tube.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
Written by: Rylee Kirk
©2025 THE NEW YORK TIMES