Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Man survives clinging to Austrian train after cigarette break

AFP
2 mins to read

A man survived by clinging to an Austrian high-speed train after a cigarette break. Photo / Getty Images

A man survived by clinging to an Austrian high-speed train after a cigarette break. Photo / Getty Images

A man has survived clinging to the outside of an Austrian high-speed train, Austria’s state railway said today, reportedly after it left while he was having a cigarette break.

The man grabbed onto the outside of the train at St Poelten, west of Vienna, railways spokesman Herbert Hofer told AFP,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save