Citing a passenger onboard, Austrian tabloid Heute said the man jumped into the space between two carriages after the train began to set off from a planned stop in Sankt Poelten.
The man had taken advantage of being at a station to smoke a cigarette on the platform, Heute said.
The man soon began to bang on windows to attract attention, Heute said, resulting in the train’s conductor activating the emergency brake before train crew took the man aboard.
“The conductor really had a very big go at him,” the passenger told Heute.
The man is a 24-year-old Algerian and was led away by police after the train arrived in Vienna’s Meidling station, Heute reported.
Hofer said he could not comment on the man’s background before further investigations.
In January, a 40-year-old Hungarian man survived clinging to a German high-speed train for 32km, likewise after it set off before he had finished his cigarette.
