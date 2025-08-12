Advertisement
Man poisoned himself after taking medical advice from ChatGPT

By Matthew Field
Daily Telegraph UK·
3 mins to read

A man spent three weeks in hospital after following ChatGPT's advice to replace salt with sodium bromide. Photo / Getty Images

A man accidentally poisoned himself and spent three weeks in hospital after turning to ChatGPT for health advice.

A US medical journal reported that a 60-year-old man developed a rare condition after he removed table salt from his diet and replaced it with sodium bromide. The man “decided to conduct

