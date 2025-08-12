A man spent three weeks in hospital after following ChatGPT's advice to replace salt with sodium bromide. Photo / Getty Images

A man accidentally poisoned himself and spent three weeks in hospital after turning to ChatGPT for health advice.

A US medical journal reported that a 60-year-old man developed a rare condition after he removed table salt from his diet and replaced it with sodium bromide. The man “decided to conduct the personal experiment” after consulting ChatGPT on how to reduce his salt intake, according to a paper in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

The experiment led to him developing bromism, a condition that can cause psychosis, hallucinations, anxiety, nausea and skin problems such as acne.

The condition was common in the 19th century and early 20th century, when bromine tablets were routinely prescribed as a sedative, for headaches, and to control epilepsy. The tablets were believed to contribute to up to 8% of psychiatric admissions.

Today, the condition is practically unheard of, with sodium bromide commonly used as a pool cleaner.