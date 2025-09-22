The case stayed unsolved for 27 years before the DNA match emerged. Photo / Getty Images

Man goes on trial in France for cold-case murder of schoolgirl

A man accused of murdering a schoolgirl in northern France over three decades ago goes on trial tomorrow, in one of the country’s oldest cold cases to reach court in recent years.

The killing of 17-year-old Nadege Desnoix in 1994 in the Aisne region had for years remained unsolved until DNA evidence led to the arrest of Pascal Lafolie, now 58, in 2021.

Lafolie faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted by the criminal court in the town of Laon. A verdict is expected on Thursday.

“It’s a miracle that we have got this far,” Arnaud Miel, a lawyer for the victim’s mother, told AFP.

In late May 1994, Desnoix’s stabbed body was discovered under some foliage on a side road leading to her high school in the town of Chateau-Thierry.