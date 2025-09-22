Advertisement
Man goes on trial in France for cold-case murder of schoolgirl

AFP
The case stayed unsolved for 27 years before the DNA match emerged. Photo / Getty Images

A man accused of murdering a schoolgirl in northern France over three decades ago goes on trial tomorrow, in one of the country’s oldest cold cases to reach court in recent years.

The killing of 17-year-old Nadege Desnoix in 1994 in the Aisne region had for years remained unsolved

