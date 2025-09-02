Advertisement
Man found shot, 18yo fighting for life after crash on Hume Highway in Melbourne

By Alexandra Feiam
news.com.au·
A man with gunshot wounds was found inside the car. Photo / ABC

A man has been found with gunshot wounds after a crash on a major Melbourne route that has left an 18-year-old woman fighting for her life.

A truck and car collided on the Hume Highway exit ramp near Cooper St in Epping about 9.30pm (local time) on Monday.

One of

