Man found shot, 18yo fighting for life after crash on Hume Highway in Melbourne

A man has been found with gunshot wounds after a crash on a major Melbourne route that has left an 18-year-old woman fighting for her life.

A truck and car collided on the Hume Highway exit ramp near Cooper St in Epping about 9.30pm (local time) on Monday.

One of the occupants of the car, a 23-year-old man, was found with serious injuries including gunshot wounds and taken to hospital, police say.

An 18-year-old woman also travelling in the car suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash.

“The driver of the truck was not injured and remained on the scene,” police said.