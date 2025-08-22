Footage shows a blue Mazda speeding away from a car park in Capalaba, its driver on fire. Video / 7News

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Man drives away from alleged arson attack on fire in Brisbane

The wild moment a man tried to drive away from the scene of a suspected arson attack while on fire has been captured on camera.

Footage shows a blue Mazda speeding away from a Capalaba carpark outside Brisbane on Thursday night, the interior ablaze and emanating an unholy orange glow.

As the car turns on to a main road, the driver can barely be seen through the open window as flames appear to completely engulf the driver’s seat.

Describing the event, a witness told 9News: “He jumped back in his car, while on fire, drove off, on fire, into oncoming traffic, on fire.”

The vehicle was found dumped at a park about 1.5km from the carpark.