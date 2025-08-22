Advertisement
Man drives away from alleged arson attack on fire in Brisbane

By Bianca Soldani
news.com.au·
2 mins to read

Footage shows a blue Mazda speeding away from a car park in Capalaba, its driver on fire. Video / 7News

The wild moment a man tried to drive away from the scene of a suspected arson attack while on fire has been captured on camera.

Footage shows a blue Mazda speeding away from a Capalaba carpark outside Brisbane on Thursday night, the interior ablaze and emanating an unholy orange glow.

