Police are at this stage alleging it was a domestic violence incident.
The officers were able to separate the two men and pull them out of the burning house.
One of the men, aged 46, was arrested and taken to Westmead Hospital, where he is being treated for burns to his back.
He remains under police guard and no charges have been laid.
The other man, aged 35, was taken to Blacktown Hospital with facial injuries and is undergoing treatment.
Four officers were assessed by paramedics at the scene, and the fire was extinguished by NSW Fire and Rescue.
A crime scene has been established and police investigations are ongoing.
Sign up to Herald Premium Editor’s Picks, delivered straight to your inbox every Friday. Editor-in-Chief Murray Kirkness picks the week’s best features, interviews and investigations. Sign up for Herald Premium here.