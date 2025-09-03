Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Man ‘detained’ inside burning home at Doonside, Sydney, police say

By Alexandra Feiam
news.com.au·
2 mins to read

Police officers had to separate two men and pull them out of a burning house in Sydney's Doonside. Photo / Getty Images

Police officers had to separate two men and pull them out of a burning house in Sydney's Doonside. Photo / Getty Images

A man has been arrested after two people were pulled from a burning house in Sydney’s western suburbs, with police claiming one man was being “detained” inside.

The home on Wangara St in Doonside was “well-alight” when police arrived shortly before 4.30am on Thursday (local time), following reports of two

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save