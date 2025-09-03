Police officers had to separate two men and pull them out of a burning house in Sydney's Doonside. Photo / Getty Images

A man has been arrested after two people were pulled from a burning house in Sydney’s western suburbs, with police claiming one man was being “detained” inside.

The home on Wangara St in Doonside was “well-alight” when police arrived shortly before 4.30am on Thursday (local time), following reports of two people arguing.

A damaged vehicle was found at the front of the property.

“Officers forced entry into the house and located two men,” NSW Police said in a statement.

“One of the men was detaining the second man.”