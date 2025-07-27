One of the victims has been released from treatment, authorities said. All of the victims are expected to survive.

Shea’s office said someone entered the Walmart in Garfield Township at 4.43pm on Saturday and “used a folding knife to stab 11 people of unknown ages”. The office said authorities believe the attacker acted alone.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy arrived within minutes and took the suspect into custody, assisted by Walmart customers, who also helped treat victims. Officials said multiple bystanders confronted the suspect in the parking lot – including one who had a pistol.

FBI personnel were prepared to support local law enforcement’s investigation, Deputy Director Dan Bongino said on X.

Shortly after the stabbing, Munson Medical Center in Traverse City said it was treating 11 victims, six of them in critical condition and five in serious condition.

Knife allegedly used in Walmart mass stabbing suspect. Photo / Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office

“Our dedicated team of physicians, surgeons, nurses, clinicians and support staff remain focused on providing a healing environment for all those affected by this tragic incident,” it said.

Shea said the encounter in the store started near a checkout counter but declined to give further details. “Eleven victims is too many, but thank God it wasn’t more,” he said.

In an emailed statement, Walmart said: “Violence like this is unacceptable. Our thoughts are with those who were injured and we’re thankful for the swift action of first responders. We’ll continue working closely with law enforcement during their investigation.”

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said on X that she was in contact with law enforcement: “Our thoughts are with the victims and the community reeling from this brutal act of violence. I am grateful to the first responders for their swift response to apprehend the suspect.”

At least 11 people were injured in a stabbing at a Walmart store in the Midwestern state of Michigan. Photo / rawsalerts via X

Former transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg, who lives in Traverse City, said he and his husband, Chasten, were shaken by reports of the attack. “We’re thinking of everyone affected and hoping and praying for speedy recovery for all those who were injured,” he wrote on X.

Random mass stabbings are relatively uncommon in the United States, with shootings accounting for the vast majority of deaths in mass killings. Last year, a 22-year-old Illinois man went on a rampage through his neighbourhood of Rockford after smoking marijuana he claimed was “laced” with an unknown narcotic, authorities said, leaving four dead and seven others injured within a 20-minute span. And in 2022, Bryan Kohberger stabbed and killed four University of Idaho students in an attack that left investigators perplexed about a possible link between him and his victims. Kohberger was sentenced to life in prison.

At a news conference, Shea, the Grand Traverse County sheriff, said this type of stabbing is “very uncommon” in the city of just under 16,000 people on the shores of Lake Michigan. But he said “no area is immune to this type of activity” and told the public to “be vigilant”.