Man convicted of homicide after crashing car while streaming on Facebook

The scene where Bryan Kirby caused the deadly crash, killing Heidi Glover, pictured. Photo / 9News Colorado

A man has been convicted of vehicular homicide after prosecutors say he hit a car while driving around 190km/h during a Facebook livestream showing him speeding.

A jury in Adams County found 44-year-old Bryan Kirby guilty Thursday in the 2018 crash, District Attorney Brian Mason said Monday.

He was also found guilty of reckless manslaughter and leaving the scene of fatal accident.

Kirby was accused of driving as fast as 269km/h during the livestream on a highway near Denver while making comments to viewers about his speed.

At one point, Kirby addressed the livestream, and said, "We cruise at 140."

At the end, he rapidly crossed from the left lane to the right and crashed into a sedan from behind, Mason said.

The phone appeared to tumble inside Kirby's vehicle before the video stopped. The driver of the sedan died at the scene, he said.

"A loud crunching noise could be heard in the livestream as the phone appeared to tumble around the interior of the vehicle, and the video abruptly stopped," prosecutors stated.

"This death was preventable. Recklessly driving at an outrageous speed and livestreaming at the same time is not acceptable in this community," Mason said.

Kirby will be sentenced September 10.