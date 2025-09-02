Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Man charged with murder in ‘ding-dong ditch’ shooting

By Praveena Somasundaram
Washington Post·
2 mins to read

A 42-year-old Texas man, Gonzalo Leon jnr, has been charged with murder after an 11-year-old boy was fatally shot following a 'ding-dong ditch' prank in Houston. Photo / Getty Images

A 42-year-old Texas man, Gonzalo Leon jnr, has been charged with murder after an 11-year-old boy was fatally shot following a 'ding-dong ditch' prank in Houston. Photo / Getty Images

A 42-year-old Texas man has been charged with murder in the case of a young boy who was fatally shot after a “ding-dong ditch” prank at a Houston home over the weekend, police said Tuesday.

Gonzalo Leon jnr, of Houston, was arrested early on Tuesday morning after officials filed a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save