Man arrested after US boy, 12, was abducted, abused, shot and dumped on a road in Miami

12 year old boy abducted, shot and dumped on Miami road. Video / WPLG

Warning: Graphic content

Horrifying CCTV footage shows the moment a 12-year-old US boy is dumped on the street from a car after being abducted, sexually assaulted and shot.

Police in the US city of Miami launched a manhunt for the child's attacker, who they say snatched him from in the suburb of Brownsville between 2am and 3am on Monday.

He was sexually abused before being pushed out of the vehicle. The boy went to a nearby convenience store for help.

The 12-year-old boy was allegedly abducted, abused and shot before being dumped from a car in the US city of Miami. Photo / WPLG

Security camera vision shows him collapsing, covered in blood and bleeding from the head, while an onlooker calls the police.

Authorities say the boy had been shot.

They arrested 43-year-old Aliex Santiesteban and charged him with several serious offences, including sexual battery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping and attempted murder.

A man named Johnny was riding his bike in the area when he pulled over to help the boy after hearing his cries.

"He was screaming, 'Help someone, help me, please,'" the man told Local 10.

Shocked onlookers rushed to the boy's assistance and called police. Photo / WPLG

Aliex Santiesteban. Photo / Supplied

"I bring him to the store so they can call the police for him. He was conscious, then he fell on the sidewalk and said he had been shot."

Another bystander stopped to help the child with a towel and bottle of water while they waited for authorities.

Emergency services arrived on the scene and rushed the boy to hospital.

At a press conference, police revealed that the boy was recovering but if the bullet had gone a millimetre in either direction he could have lost his life.

"He still has a long way ahead as far as his recovery is concerned," Miami-Dade Police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said. "It's devastating to know that this individual, not only did he have to live the traumatic incident of being sexually assaulted, but then at the same time be shot in the face."

- Additional reporting, NZ Herald

SEXUAL HARM - DO YOU NEED HELP?

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone contact Safe to Talk confidentially:

• Call 0800 044 334

• Text 4334

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• For more info or to web chat visit www.safetotalk.nz

Alternatively contact your local police station -