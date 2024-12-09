Image from video reportedly shows a man grappling with other passengers and crew aboard the Airbus A320 plane which had to make an emergency landing at Guadalajara International Airport about 45 minutes into the flight. Photo / via X

A 31-year-old man was arrested on Sunday afternoon after he attempted to redirect a domestic flight in Mexico to the United States while it was en route, according to authorities.

The Airbus A320 plane, which took off around 7.17am local time, was bound for the northwest city of Tijuana from the central city of Leon, Guanajuato, but had to make an emergency landing at Guadalajara International Airport about 45 minutes into the flight.

“A subject assaulted a flight attendant and attempted to enter the cockpit to divert the flight to the United States,” said a statement from the Secretariat of Security and Civilian Protection.

Passengers aboard the Airbus A320 plane. Photo / via X

However, crew members were able to subdue the man - who was reportedly travelling with family - and issued an alert to conduct an emergency landing in Guadalajara.