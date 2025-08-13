A man has been arrested after a police firearm was discharged at Sydney Airport. Photo / 2GB

A man has been arrested after a police firearm was discharged during a dramatic confrontation at the T2 domestic terminal at Sydney Airport.

Australian Federal Police have confirmed the man was arrested today.

“An investigation into the incident has been launched and a crime scene has been established,” police said in a statement.

“There were no injuries as a result of the incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

“Further comment will be provided at an appropriate time.”