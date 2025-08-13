A spokesperson for Sydney Airport media earlier confirmed an altercation had taken place at a domestic terminal of the Mascot airport on Wednesday morning.
“Sydney Airport is currently assisting Australian Federal Police following an incident earlier this morning,” a statement read.
“No injuries occurred as a result of the incident.
“An arrest has been made and the airport is operating normally.”
It has been reported the incident sent part of the T2 terminal into lockdown, according to Sydney radio station 2GB’s Ben Fordham.
Video obtained by 2GB showed a man pinned to the floor by at least two other men, with an AFP officer brandishing a rifle kneeling on the floor next to the group.
A witness told 2GB they were in the Jetstar terminal “on the other side of the coffee shop when the gun went off”.
“It was loud, everyone hit the deck,” they said.
“I think it was a police gun. I think it was fired during the initial struggle.”
The lockdown had reportedly since been lifted.
Sydney Airport did not report any flight disruptions, with domestic arrivals and departures running to schedule.
The T2 terminal is mainly serviced by Jetstar, Qantas’ low-cost subsidiary, and Virgin Australia.
Jetstar was contacted for comment but said it was a matter for the AFP.