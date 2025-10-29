Police officers in Midhurst Gardens in Uxbridge, west London, after a man was stabbed to death and two other people, including a 14-year-old boy, were injured today. Photo / Getty Images

Man arrested after fatal Uxbridge stabbing leaves one dead, two injured

Police arrested a man over a stabbing attack in west London that left one person dead and two injured today, the force said, while ruling out a terrorist motive.

British media reported that the suspect was an Afghan national, while the Home Office confirmed only that he was a foreigner legally resident in the United Kingdom since 2022.

London police said in a statement that emergency services treated a 49-year-old man who died at the scene in the western suburb of Uxbridge.

Another man aged 45 was severely wounded and a boy of 14 suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, it said.

Police Chief Superintendent Jill Horsfall in the statement called it “a shocking and senseless act of violence”.