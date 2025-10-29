The statement said police were not treating the attack as a terrorist incident and were investigating whether there were any links between the suspect and the victims.
The Home Office said the suspect entered Britain in a truck in 2020 and was granted asylum in 2022.
It said he was not living in a hotel or other accommodation provided by the authorities, as falsely claimed on social media.
Hotels housing asylum-seekers have been targeted by angry demonstrations over recent months after an Ethiopian man sexually assaulted a teenage girl and a woman.
The man was later convicted in that case, which added to anti-immigrant sentiment that has fuelled protests, riots and inflammatory social media messaging in Britain in recent months.
- Agence France-Presse