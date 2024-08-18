A man has been arrested after brandishing a knife at Westfield Parramatta. Photo / Getty Images

A man has been arrested after brandishing a knife at Westfield Parramatta. Photo / Getty Images

A man has been charged after allegedly brandishing a knife at another customer’s head in a busy Westfield complex.

The 24-year old entered Parramatta Westfield about 9.30am on Saturday morning, and allegedly stole from a store.

Police allege he then entered a second store and armed himself with a knife, which he then brandished behind a customer’s head.

The customer confronted the man who then left the scene, leaving the knife behind, police said.

Officers arrived at the Westfield shortly after and attempted to arrest the man, who police allege tried to assault the officers in the process.